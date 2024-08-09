Music star Wizkid has publicly shown support for his junior colleague Asake's new album

The Nigerian Star Boy took to his X account to show his love for the YBNL star

Wizkid's action has, however, stirred mixed reactions from rival fans especially, Davido's 30BG

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Music star Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, has returned to social media to drum support for his colleague Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, following the release of his Lungu Boy album.

Wizkid, who is also featured on the album, used his social media account to promote the newly released album.

The Star Boy retweeted Asake's album cover on his page and added the title as his caption.

Wizkid, known for his private lifestyle, is known to retweet in support of colleagues than post on his timeline, which is a big boost for Asake's new album.

See Wizkid's tweet below:

Legit.ng also recently reported that Wizkid's verse on MMS with Asake left many emotional.

Reactions as Wizkid's tweet about Asake's new album

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the post, read them below:

Emi_bibe

"U no try o, just missed opportunity to shine."

ThompsonBlogs7:

"E reach your turn to play your part .. you collect music from asake."

IamDannyben:

"Na rubbish you sing sha."

idrisayomipo:

"Who helped who? I’m pretty sure asake helped your life, paved way for the morayo your fans have been anticipating."

aideinfluence:

"Thank you Popcy for giving Asake his first global hit.

STARBOY GUCCI::

"Idolo come online and I no know ke."

DiianaD_

"Roses are red , violet are blue but my love for you Wizkid is true🥹🥹🥹

JBRANDY:

“ them no Dey hear your Gbedu again ” Nah God go punish who talk am o."

Che_tachi:

" Dem no dey hear your gbedu again "

ifedayo_johnson:

"Your best attempt since 2020. Keep it up."

_kflex_tips:

"I hear say u go spoil Asake song."

Daniel Regha rates Asake's new album

Legit.ng recently reported that Daniel Regha met the wrath of his fans after he reviewed Asake's new album, 'Lungu Boy'.

In his post on X, Regha stated that Asake experimented with a new sound and left his comfort zone.

However, the album was one bit dimensional and some track such as “Worldwide, & Skating" had no business in the album.

Source: Legit.ng