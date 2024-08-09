“Lungu Boy”: Wizkid Returns to Social Media to Drum Support for Asake, 30BG, Others React
- Music star Wizkid has publicly shown support for his junior colleague Asake's new album
- The Nigerian Star Boy took to his X account to show his love for the YBNL star
- Wizkid's action has, however, stirred mixed reactions from rival fans especially, Davido's 30BG
Music star Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, has returned to social media to drum support for his colleague Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, following the release of his Lungu Boy album.
Wizkid, who is also featured on the album, used his social media account to promote the newly released album.
The Star Boy retweeted Asake's album cover on his page and added the title as his caption.
Wizkid, known for his private lifestyle, is known to retweet in support of colleagues than post on his timeline, which is a big boost for Asake's new album.
Khaid requests Bobrisky for video vixen gig, fans react, offer alternative: "James Brown is cheaper"
See Wizkid's tweet below:
Legit.ng also recently reported that Wizkid's verse on MMS with Asake left many emotional.
Reactions as Wizkid's tweet about Asake's new album
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the post, read them below:
Emi_bibe
"U no try o, just missed opportunity to shine."
ThompsonBlogs7:
"E reach your turn to play your part .. you collect music from asake."
IamDannyben:
"Na rubbish you sing sha."
idrisayomipo:
"Who helped who? I’m pretty sure asake helped your life, paved way for the morayo your fans have been anticipating."
aideinfluence:
"Thank you Popcy for giving Asake his first global hit.
STARBOY GUCCI::
"Idolo come online and I no know ke."
DiianaD_
"Roses are red , violet are blue but my love for you Wizkid is true🥹🥹🥹
JBRANDY:
“ them no Dey hear your Gbedu again ” Nah God go punish who talk am o."
Che_tachi:
" Dem no dey hear your gbedu again "
ifedayo_johnson:
"Your best attempt since 2020. Keep it up."
_kflex_tips:
"I hear say u go spoil Asake song."
Daniel Regha rates Asake's new album
Legit.ng recently reported that Daniel Regha met the wrath of his fans after he reviewed Asake's new album, 'Lungu Boy'.
In his post on X, Regha stated that Asake experimented with a new sound and left his comfort zone.
However, the album was one bit dimensional and some track such as “Worldwide, & Skating" had no business in the album.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng