Nigerian global singer Burna Boy made another international milestone following his new fashion deal

The City Boy crooner, joined by British staple David Beckham and supermodel Naomi Campbell, made it as the celebrities campaigning for Hugo Boss's new collection

The Grammy-award-winning singer, in a viral video, stunned with his outfit as netizens gushed over him

Nigerian international sensation Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, made it one of the models for the Hugo Boss autumn/winter 2024 campaign, featuring football star David Beckham and supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell.

A short video shared on Burna Boy's Snapchat showed him donning an exquisite suit and posing genteelly.

Burna Boy and David Beckham worked for Hugo Boss. Credit: @burnaboygram, @davidobeckham

Source: Instagram

The camera took turns displaying each of the selected superstars, and the Grammy-award-winning singer stood out in elegance.

According to Rolling Stone, the BOSS campaign wardrobe focuses on the formal, reimagining signature suiting with clean, strong silhouettes and an extension of their 'CorpCore" aesthetic, which they first introduced in 2023, tapping into the appetite for the sleek, Christian Bale-American Psycho aesthetic revitalised by HBO's Succession.

See the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations at the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

Burna Boy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below as netizens hailed the musician.

@reemorelove:

"He is who he think he is , world wide and global."

@LawrencetrendZ:

"Cause odogwu na boss normally."

@reemorelove:

"Time to add more Hugo boss to my collection."

@artem_mark33367:

"Global superstar."

@BenTorah16:

"His life is a fashion show he no need rehearsal."

Source: Legit.ng