Nigerian singer Wizkid spurred a fresh round of debate online after a video disclosed his recent affection for Asake

The Afrobeats star's official disc jockey DJ Tunez revealed that the singer paid him 10 million naira to play the YBNL star's hit' Fuji Vibe'

A viral video captured the reaction of the fun seekers following Tunez's announcement as Netizens weighed in on the scene

A video has surfaced on social media alleging that Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, generously paid N10 million to his disc jockey, DJ Tunez, for him to play Asake's hit song, 'Fuji Vibes', during his recent sold-out concert in London.

"Fuji Vibe," a standout track from Asake's third studio album, Lungu Boy, has become a viral earworm.

DJ Tunes shares more details on Wizkid's relationship with Asake. Credit: @wizkid, @asakemusic, @dj_tunez

Source: Instagram

Its infectious beat and catchy melody have quickly made it a global wave.

During his show, DJ Tunez revealed that Wizkid had paid him N10 million to play "Fuji Vibe." The massive crowd cheered in excitement.

As the night progressed, DJ Tunez delivered an electrifying music display, with "Fuji Vibe" making it the night's highlight. The crowd sang along to every word, energizing the groove.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid and Asake trend online

Some netizens doubted DJ Tunez's video, while others found a means to praise their idol.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

museoflife_1:

"Una sabi lie for this FC."

sic_wave:

"Una mumu no too mch lyk dx, wizkid send hin personal person N10m so."

official_big_davee:

"Na every mumu thing be doings for Nigeria."

ramos__018:

"Dey play…. No be only N10m."

sheyi_so_cool:

"Wait… is that dj tunz? Btw PR is that you."

ishola_bolarinwa:

"Am just imagine if na me popsy give the money i will be playing the music till rest of my life nii."

__ma____yor_______ky:

"If nah Davido do ham now una papa go dey open mouth up and down."

tobiturner_25:

"@chriz_eazi only one of DAVIDO sneakers get money pass the whole of your generation."

rexy_amg3:

"lol. Wetin con be 10 million. Abeg @wizkidayo do better."

ifyboya:

"Bro can’t catch a hit song anymore , he is sending out 10m to his own DJ to play his song with Asake LOL …Man that song is not a hit go back to the studio and cook something for your fans."

genzbadie.1

"Wizkid bigger than Davido button>>>>"

gpbaddest:

"Aswear down 😂 dey too get mouth."

Wizkid drums support for Asake

Legit. ng also previously reported that Wizkid returned online to support Asake.

The singer retweeted Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album cover.

Wizkid's action, however, spurred mixed comments from fans and non-fans.

