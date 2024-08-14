Lovers of Asake are in high spirits following the latest news from the singer's most recent project

Just in its first five days of release, Asake's Lungu Boy, released on August 9, 2024, has recorded 15.4 million streams on Spotify

As stated in further reports, the album broke the record for the biggest first-week streams for any album on Spotify Nigeria's history

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, often known as Asake, has once again surpassed the expectations of music lovers across the globe.

The singer recently released his third studio album, Lungu Boy, and has broken a new record on Spotify Nigeria.

Lungu Boy socks fas with new achievement.

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, Asake's Lungu Boy has surpassed 15.4 million streams on Spotify, surpassing the biggest first-week tally ever by any album on the platform.

The album is said to have beat Davido's 'Timeless', which recorded 14.4 million in its first week. This new feat has come as a shock to lover of the music star's craft, and they express their pride in him across social media.

It will be recalled that the YBNL signee released his new project with 15 tracks, with number 2 being a collaboration with Wizkid on a track named MMS.

See post below:

Peeps react to Lungu Boy's feat

Here is how some music lovers have reacted to this news:

@30bgHitman:

"When Travis Dey album wetin una expect. Davido is still the king."

@Capital_SDng:

"“E no sweet, E no sweet” but dey chop am like Agege bread. Well done."

@endsars_now:

"Don break the record in just five days. One week streams suppose enter 17.5M."

@ImereOneh:

"I am a burna fan but I must give asake his flowers for even surpassing burna's first day stream on global spotify considering the fact that he is an up-comer in the music industry."

@Fiadeshola_:

"Na everyday I dey stream this album."

@30bgHitman:

"When Travis Dey album wetin una expect."

@BadAdeJunior:

"Two more days to go. It should do 20M in a week surely."

