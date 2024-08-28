Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Iybao Ojo's lover Paul Okoye caught the attention of many following their recent meeting

The two industry players made a guest appearance at Afro-highlife singer Flavour's sold-out OVO Wembley show

Pictures went round showing a photo they took together as Paulo leaned close to the diva, to which comedian Efe Warri Boy reacted to

Comedian Charlton Efe Egborge, best known as Efe Warri Boy, has sparked controversy after attacking Nigerian promoter Paul O. Okoye, also known as actress Iyabo Ojo's lover, over his pictures with Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage.

Paul O and Tiwa Savage were spotted in different videos from Nigerian singer Flavour's massive UK event. They They both had an exhilarating time.

Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo and Tiwa Savage reacted after they were called out. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @tiwasavage

Recall that the Afro-highlife legend recently took over Wembley Stadium with his debut performance, which attracted top entertainment dignitaries, including Bright Chimezie, Phyno, and Cubana Chiefpriest.

The viral pictures of Tiwa Savage and Paul O showed them in a warm, tight embrace as the industry executive leaned forward to place his face on the songstress' hair.

Efe Warriboy, who has long had a playful crush on Tiwa Savage, seized the opportunity to tease Paulo.

In a funny video he posted, Efe playfully shared his observations and taunted the two for their picture.

Tiwa Savage and Paul O trend online

The two celebrities reacted to the clip with laughing emojis.

pauloo2104:

"No vex."

charlesuwagbai:

"Stay strong bro."

badsharpguyz

"Handkerchief loading, movie title (invincible tears)."

ibinabo.fiberesima:

"And I was actually taking you seriously."

ufuomamcdermott:

"Breathe... count to 10.."

ovobrown:

"Cry the cry make u for rest , the one them hold na pain."

kingjamescfr:

"Make una two dey drag my babe first … make I reach upper come back everybody go collect."

Cubana Chiefpriest dances on stage at Flavour's concert

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, made the rounds online following his appearance at singer Flavour's OVO Wembley concert.

Clips from Flavour's show at the OVO Arena Wembley went viral, and netizens were particularly interested in the one that captured Cubana Chiefpriest entertaining the guests alongside the musician.

The nightlife entrepreneur was seen on stage performing the dance choreography of Flavour's Agba Baller, where he was also a vixen in the music video.

