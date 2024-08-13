Nigerian singers Simi and Falz trended online as they shared more exciting details about their friendship

The Afrobeats artists were on gests on a podcast show hosted by media personality Susan Pwajok, where they talked about some of their personal experiences

In the viral video, Falz accused Simi of having sex on the beach, and her reaction to it spurred curiosity online

Nigerian singers Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, known as Simi, and Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, recently warmed hearts with their shared moments.

The Afrobeats artists appeared on a podcast hosted by Susan Pwajok, where they discussed their longstanding friendship.

Simi and Falz teased fans with their friendship. Credit: @falzthebadhdgy, @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

During the show, they answered personal questions and revealed how they first met. Falz shared that he initially reached out to Simi on X (formerly Twitter) to share a verse he had written after hearing her breakout song, "Jamb Question."

The duo also discussed other personal topics. The "Bop Daddy" singer mentioned dating someone significantly older (48 years old) when he was 28.

The Jamb Question hitmaker and her colleague tackled each other with allegations of who has had sex on the beach, which piqued the interest of many.

Watch the video below:

Simi and Falz spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bunmi.jace:

"I loved it, I laughed all through and learnt a thing or two."

__azomta:

"Laughed all through. Our favorite duo."

wear.it.like.ozi:

"Idon’t even know why i married him” sent me laughing."

fourdotsix:

"This man is a joy to look at.. I’ll tell you that."

official_leedreezy:

"It’s to comment. Simis composure and falz steeze is everything ."

Falz reacts to government’s negotiation with NLC

The rapper shared his take on the recent episode between the government and labour unions (Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress).

Recall that the national bodies have been in back-and-forth negotiations over the new minimum wage for workers. Legit.ng reported that days ago, the unions went on a nationwide strike, shutting down the country's electrical infrastructure and airports to demand "a living wage"

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Bop Daddy hitmaker who recently launched his new EP "Before The Feast" noted that the labour unions didn't have to go on strike first for the authorities to be reminded of citizens' demands.

