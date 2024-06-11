Nigerian hip hop star Falz the Bahd Guy voiced out his reservations towards the government's delay in increasing workers' minimum wage

Recall that the authorities are yet to meet the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress after they proposed N250,000

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the rapper who recently launched his new EP discussed what the government ought to have done in place of instigating labour unions

Nigerian rapper and singer Folarin Falana, also known as Falz the Bahd Guy, has shared his take on the recent episode between thegovernment and Nigerian labour unions (Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress).

Recall that the national bodies have been in back-and-forth negations over the new minimum wage for workers.

Falz speaks blasted government over minimum wage. Credit: @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that days ago, the unions went on a nationwide strike, shutting down the country's electrical infrastructure and airports to demand "a living wage" from the government.

While organised Labour's demand has dropped from N494,000 to N250,000 as the federal government raised the proposed national minimum wage from N60,000 to N62,000, singer Falz is disappointed by the scheming process.

In an exclusive chat with Chinasa Afigbo of Legit.ng, the Bop Daddy hitmaker who recently launched his new EP "Before The Feast" noted that the labour unions didn't have to go on strike first for the authorities to be reminded of citizens' demands.

"It shouldn't have taken the NLC or whoever is involved to shut down the whole country for the government to know that the people deserve more than that. I think it is heartless, not compassionate."

Buttressing on ways Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has not met people's expectations, Falz was vocal about his frustration.

"Everyone was hoping that they would enter and surprise us, but they didn't.," he said, "Well, it's not surprising of this government. We know how they got in power. A legitimate government is one that the people accept as their representation. Can you say this is a legitimate government?"

Falz shares how NLC strike affected him

The rapper spoke up during the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide strike that took place on Monday, June 3.

Falz was in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state over that weekend to participate in the charity football match hosted by the Super Eagles player, Troost Ekong. He revealed that he was about to leave for Lagos when he was told that the airport had been shutdown due to the strike action.

Though he was stuck in the South-South region and had some businesses to handle in Lagos, he said he was fine staying back even though he had lost a huge sum money for that. He added that the reason the NLC is embarking on the action - a demand on the increment of the minimum wage from N30k to N494k - was valid.

Source: Legit.ng