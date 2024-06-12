Nigerian rapper Falz appears to have more going on for him and his colleagues Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold

Recall how the hip-hop star and the songstress rocked the scenes during their early years in the industry with a couple of joint projects and relationship rumours

The multi-talented artist who recently featured AG Babay in his new EP spoke on his personal relationship with the singer and his wife and details about his love life

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, otherwise known as Falz, has opened up on his camaraderie with his colleagues Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The hip-hop artist broke into the scene in 2009 and stoked rumours about his love life after the release of his and Simi’s collaborative EP, Chemistry, in 2016.

Falz shared how he has gotten closer to Adekunle Gold than Simi. Credit: @falzthebahdguy, @symplysimi

The speculations ended after Simi married her secret partner, singer Adekunle Gold, on January 9, 2019 in Lagos. The couple had their first child, Adejare, in 2020.

Falz recently released an EP “Before The Feast” and one of the songs in the music project “Who Go Pay” featured Adekunle Gold. Before the EP launch, the singer released a single, “Borrow Me Your Baby”, featuring his favourite music partner Simi.

In a chat with Legit.ng during his album listening party held over the weekend, the Bop Daddy hitmaker shed light on the connection between him and the couple.

He revealed that he used to be closer to Simi, but as time went on, he found himself more inclined to Adekunle Gold. The rapper, however, shared his excitement about working with the Afrobeats artist.

“I was closer to Simi at the time that we were working a lot together, than Adekunle Gold. But as time passed, obviously, they got married and started a family. Somehow, I even got closer to Adekunle than Simi. I have a great relationship with both of them.”

Speaking on the assumed narrative fans thought he had his colleague Simi, he said:

“We knew what we were doing since, na una dey ginger everything. The audience always pushes the narrative that they want. They wanted us to be in love. So we, too, said we were in love.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng tried to further pry about Falz’s current love life, but it seemed he had nothing new to share with his fans.

He said:

“There is nothing to hear. I am still a single man. I am working on it. I think this year might be my year.”

Falz reacts to government’s negotiation with NLC

The rapper shared his take on the recent episode between the government and labour unions (Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress).

Recall that the national bodies have been in back-and-forth negotiations over the new minimum wage for workers. Legit.ng reported that days ago, the unions went on a nationwide strike, shutting down the country's electrical infrastructure and airports to demand "a living wage"

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Bop Daddy hitmaker who recently launched his new EP "Before The Feast" noted that the labour unions didn't have to go on strike first for the authorities to be reminded of citizens' demands.

