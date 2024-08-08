A video of US rapper T.I. and his son, King Haris, on a podcast, is trending on the Nigerian social media space

The clip showed the moment the rapper's son struggled to spell the word 'Tomorrow' on the podcast

The rapper's reaction in the video has spurred comments from Nigerians, as many shared their opinions

Popular American rapper T.I. and his son King Haris were the latest guests to appear on his colleague 2 Chainz’s podcast with his son ‘Halo & I.’

A clip from the 48-minute episode showed the moment eight-year-old Halo turned to King Harris and put his spelling skills to the test.

Rapper T.I.'s son fails to spell 'Tomorrow.' Credit: @tip

Source: Instagram

T.I.'s son was seen struggling to spell the word 'Tomorrow' as the rapper appeared to be disappointed in his son's action.

2 Chainz, however, came to King Haris' rescue as he shared how he also struggles with spelling the word 'Tomorrow,' which left T.I. and his son laughing.

Watch the video as T.I.'s son struggled to spell 'Tomorrow' below:

What Nigerians are saying about video of T.I. and his son on a podcast

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Z2Htv:

"Make our pikin no go shame us for front of camera oo."

As_E_Dey_H0T:

"Omo Money is wazted already. Even all the children wey dey my neighborhood wey dey go pako schools for Ikorodu go spell am well well …"

bioduxj:

"School fees Wasted."

Uzanethegoat:

"I’m sure he attends or attended a private school lol."

enyinwa_:

"You will wonder how they could speak fluently yet can’t spell.. you can you read your language."

lugo955:

"Na only to spend they papa money dem know Abbas John."

@ABBASFAVOR:

"I keep telling people that it's not about attending expensive schools. I have met a lot of people who graduated from renounced private universities in Nigeria but couldn't defend their certificates."

