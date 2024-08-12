Nigerian singer Kcee and E-Money served unique fashion goals with their stunning outfits to an event

The brothers were spotted in a viral video as they made a grand appearance at a child's dedication in Oslo, Norway

The Afrobeats star and business tycoon used their expensive attire to express the beauty of their tribe as they showed up with conspicuous lion heads each

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, known as Kcee, and his billionaire brother Emeka Okonkwo, famously called E-money, recently captivated social media with their striking outfits.

In a series of videos shared by E-money, the brothers showcased their cultural heritage while attending a child dedication in Oslo, Norway.

Kcee and the business mogul wore extraordinary white kaftans adorned with a sculptured lion head on their right shoulders. E-money's outfit featured leopard skin embellishments, adding a commanding presence.

The lion head symbol is one of the most revered fashion statements in Igboland, representing power, authority, and pride.

To complete their look, the Igbo brothers wore lush beaded necklaces and hats that exuded wealth and royalty.

In his caption, E-Money wrote:

"Day 2 of the Child dedication of Ken Tallest's baby Chukwu Emeka, in Oslo, Norway 🇳🇴 The fun is endless. God bless you, the newborn Chukwu Emeka. #itistoolatetofailamen #wearetooloadedtobeemptyamen."

Kcee and E-money spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

markointernationallimited:

"Apart from been rich. Both of them have taste."

francisjane_luxury_line:

"Ezeigbo 1 my only one beloved nwannem."

fargo_princess:

"See my family na👌🏾 my husband and his beloved brother."

onyi_ajala:

"They are all with their wives not side chicks 👏 young men take note."

emmanelchima:

"Masquerades Don reach Norway 🙌 I'm still here."

goldfield_ace:

"Brothers wey love themselves pass their wives oo kai😍😍God bless my two son to be bigger and love themselves like this o."

nothing_for_now23:

"In the world of poetry, his Attire has said it all, and don't need the voice to speak. With the attires and the style is a symbol which significant of what he is and where he came from.. The Igbo which he speaks and represents. The ise Agu in it means a brave and rich."

olyrosy3:

"Blood like no other ❤️❤️...one love to the badest family 🔥🔥... Happy Sunday sir."

