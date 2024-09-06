The Nigerian music industry is blessed with extraordinarily talented female singers, and the recent collaborative efforts between Tems and Ayra Starr have left many in awe

Grammy-award winner Tems is currently on tour across America, and her latest stop was in New York, where she brought American stars like John Legend, J Cole and others on stage

However, the highlight of her show in New York was the moment she brought her Nigerian colleague Ayra Starr on stage, and they performed one of her songs together

Celebrations have trailed a video of Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, and Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, performing together at a show in New York.

Over the years, female artists in the Nigerian music industry have been accused of not collaborating enough like their male counterparts.

Nigerian singer Tems brings out Ayra Starr at her show in New York as the perform together. Photo credit: @temsbaby/@ayrastarr

However, the recent clips showing the exploits achieved by Tems and Ayra Starr beyond the country's shores have started to help change the decade-old narratives about Nigerian female singers.

Tems stuns fans by bringing Ayra Starr to her show

Clips from Tems' recent Radio City New York show have sparked massive reactions online as several American music superstars joined her on stage to deliver a fantastic musical performance.

One of the people who joined Tems was her Nigerian colleague Ayra Starr, and they performed the latter's song, "Rush."

A highlight of their performance was when both artists tried to outdo each other in a waist-whining dance-off.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react as Tems and Ayra perform together

Here are some of the comments that trailed their performance:

@hollarporshe:

"We need to see more of our females come together with love not aproko all the time."

@destinyamaka:

"I smiled so hard watching going this."

@astoldbydeedee:

"This makes me so happy to see.. Beautiful girlies secure in every way!"

@phlowkeys1313:

"This one sweet my heart ! Big ups girlies nairaland to the world."

@saviour_anthonio:

"Life balance na people no balance."

@mhizibkay:

"Wow! This was dope to watch."

@strictly_seiyefa:

"I love love this omg."

@prince__fisher:

"We want a collab."

@bellzgram:

"She almost stole the show."

Tems speaks on her journey

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Tems had described her rise to the global platform as a testimony.

While at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, she made the emotional revelation about her life and talked about how she stared her life from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure internationally.

After her speech, she made an electrifying performance with Wizkid.

