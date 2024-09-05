Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Neo and Beauty have continued to flaunt their love for one another on social media

This time, the former beauty queen shared how she takes her Christian faith seriously regardless of where she is

In a video, she held Neo's hands as she exercised her faith on a flight, which caused mixed reactions online

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Beauty Tukura and Neo Akpofure were travelling on a plane and decided to show off their religious sides.

BBNaija Beauty and Neo share their religious sides online. Image credit: @neo_akpofure, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

The 2019 Miss Nigeria winner held Neo's hands as they prayed together. In the video, Neo tied his head with a scarf with his eyes closed which made many assume he was sleeping.

Beauty's hands were still on Neo's as she stated in the caption of her video that they pray always.

Several netizens shared different reasons the pair could be praying and some linked it to air turbulence.

Since the two made their relationship public, they have captured the hearts of their fans with their beautiful pictures together.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Neo and Beauty's video

Check out what fans are saying about Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura's video below:

@maureen.ada:

"Who in particular is praying? The one videoing or the one sleeping."

@dthickqueen:

"After una pray finish una go come go hotel go knack."

@thebeautyinstigator:

"Only Neo: Vee, TolaniBaj, Ilebaye, and now Beauty. Omo na hot cake."

@lingeriebytemmy:

"Neo wey dey sleep."

@diana_wears8:

"Was video needed as per evidence or what

@kelechistowe:

"Person wey dey sleep."

@tf_laubbl:

"Neo do pass dis one with Vee. Las lass him go reach all ladies."

@emcee_reborn:

"Because of turbulence."

@chi_beke_chi:

"Prayer with a touch of sinner behavior."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng