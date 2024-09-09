Singer KCee has shared a fun video from his vacation with his brother E-Money and their beautiful wives

In one of the videos, KCee and E-Money, alongside their wives, showed off their passports as they arrived in Mykonos, an Island in Greece

The sweet family moment has seen some netizens throwing shades at Psquare brothers Peter and Paul Okoye

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee, has warmed hearts on social media after he shared moments from his vacation with his younger brother, businessman Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money.

The two brothers and celebrities, joined by their wives, flaunted their international passports for fans to see.

KCee revealed that while their children were back in school, it was a time for summer vacation for himself, his brother and their wives.

He wrote in a caption,

"Back to school for the children. Time for a summer holiday for the parents. Don’t play, it’s family time."

One of the videos' backgrounds showed the Okonkwos enjoying their summer vacation on Mykonos, an Island in Greece.

Watch video as KCee, E-Money, and their wives show off their passports below:

See another video of the Okonkwos enjoying their holiday below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that E-Money made dollars rain on KWAM 1 at a pastor's burial ceremony.

Netizens shade Psquare

The sweet moment between E-Money, KCee, and their wives comes amid the disagreement between Psquare brothers Peter and Paul Okoye.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

oilgas_25:

"Peter and Paul this how you people supposed dey do. Family love."

jaypii30:

"Chaiiii I wis Psquare can learn from you people."

dickson_chioma:

"This Bonds/ Unity You See Here Today Is Because E Money Respect, Honour And Adores His Elder Brother Kcee, If Not E Money’s Wife Would Have Taken The Advantage Of Her Husband’s Disrespectful Attitude Towards His Elder Brother Kcee To Downgrade Kcee."

zinny_kay:

"Peter and Paul come and see what it means to hold family together I love."

KCee appreciates Pa Mike Ejeagha

Legit.ng also reported that Kcee released a new album and decided to pay a visit to the musician he featured in one of the songs.

KCee posted a video showing the moment he thanked legendary singer Pa Mike Ejeagha.

The Limpopo crooner thanked the old musician for agreeing to feature in his album.

