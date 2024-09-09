“Psquare Should Learn”: Fun Videos From KCee, E-Money and Wives’ Vacation in Greece Stirs Reactions
- Singer KCee has shared a fun video from his vacation with his brother E-Money and their beautiful wives
- In one of the videos, KCee and E-Money, alongside their wives, showed off their passports as they arrived in Mykonos, an Island in Greece
- The sweet family moment has seen some netizens throwing shades at Psquare brothers Peter and Paul Okoye
Nigerian singer and songwriter Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee, has warmed hearts on social media after he shared moments from his vacation with his younger brother, businessman Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money.
The two brothers and celebrities, joined by their wives, flaunted their international passports for fans to see.
KCee revealed that while their children were back in school, it was a time for summer vacation for himself, his brother and their wives.
He wrote in a caption,
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"Back to school for the children. Time for a summer holiday for the parents. Don’t play, it’s family time."
One of the videos' backgrounds showed the Okonkwos enjoying their summer vacation on Mykonos, an Island in Greece.
Watch video as KCee, E-Money, and their wives show off their passports below:
See another video of the Okonkwos enjoying their holiday below:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that E-Money made dollars rain on KWAM 1 at a pastor's burial ceremony.
Netizens shade Psquare
The sweet moment between E-Money, KCee, and their wives comes amid the disagreement between Psquare brothers Peter and Paul Okoye.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
oilgas_25:
"Peter and Paul this how you people supposed dey do. Family love."
jaypii30:
"Chaiiii I wis Psquare can learn from you people."
dickson_chioma:
"This Bonds/ Unity You See Here Today Is Because E Money Respect, Honour And Adores His Elder Brother Kcee, If Not E Money’s Wife Would Have Taken The Advantage Of Her Husband’s Disrespectful Attitude Towards His Elder Brother Kcee To Downgrade Kcee."
zinny_kay:
"Peter and Paul come and see what it means to hold family together I love."
KCee appreciates Pa Mike Ejeagha
Legit.ng also reported that Kcee released a new album and decided to pay a visit to the musician he featured in one of the songs.
KCee posted a video showing the moment he thanked legendary singer Pa Mike Ejeagha.
The Limpopo crooner thanked the old musician for agreeing to feature in his album.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng