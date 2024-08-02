The ongoing nationwide protest to end bad governance in Nigeria entered its second day and the protesters are still in high spirits

In a video shared online, some protesters were in a joyful mood as they danced to singer Mike Ejeagha's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo

The economic situation in the country is not encouraging and the people seek a better standard of living but it does not stop them from being happy

Nigerians took to the streets to protest against bad governance and they decided to lighten up their mood by dancing to the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo song inspired by singer Pa Mike Ejeagha.

Protesters dance as they seek an end to bad governance in Nigeria. Image credit: @isaelbuba/X @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The nationwide protests began on August 1 and it has been scheduled to end on August 10. It has been peaceful in major areas though some places have experienced violence so far.

As the people lamented about the poor state of the economy, they decided to be cheerful and enjoy the protest.

In the video, the protesters were excited as they sang and danced to the song of the 94-year-old highlife singer.

Some netizens who watched the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram noted that Nigerians are peaceful and happy people. However, the major issue bedeviling the country was bad leaders.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the video:

@misschidel:

"You see the reason why I will always love to be a Nigerian. In any situation, we will always find a way to be happy."

@bhadymk:

"Tinubu must go "Gwo Gwo Gwon Gwo."

@amagracie:

"Nigeria too sweet but na Tinubu, Akpabio, and Wike spoil am."

@vicebal:

"Normally, Nigeria sweet na Government spoil am."

@thereal_blery:

"How government wen take us seriously when everything na cruise."

@nod__ii:

"Nigeria and cruise."

@carphy_flinks:

"Them don turn protest to carnival."

@bredpound:

"This country don tired most citizens."

Protesters blast Regina Daniels

Legit.ng earlier reported that some netizens were displeased as actress Regina Daniels shared her thoughts about the ongoing nationwide protest which began on August 1.

She said she was aware that the masses were suffering but everyone must be peaceful and avoid violence as they air their grievances.

According to the movie star, constituting harm was not the way to go and this made her fans angry as they insulted her.

Source: Legit.ng