Actor Chiwetalu Agu joined the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge with his son Chiwetalu Jnr. and their version got netizens laughing

The veteran is known for his numerous parables and for portraying diabolism in his movie roles which he brought to the trending dance challenge

His son did the dance challenge in his presence, he gave him an awkward look before saying some incantations that turned his son into a yam

Netizens had a field day as they watched Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu's version of the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge inspired by singer Pa Mike Ejeagha's song.

In the video shared online, the veteran actor stood as his son Chinwetalu Junior did the dance challenge in his presence.

The role interpreter frowned as he made some parables and incantations in Igbo. When he was done, there was a fire effect over his son which turned him into a yam.

Chiwetalu wore an Igbo red cap and a colourful outfit during the dance challenge. However, when he turned his son into a yam, he picked it up and took it home.

He cooked the yam and ate it with palm oil excitedly. Some of the fans could not contain their laughter as they noted that his Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge was the best so far.

Reactions to the video

Some colleagues and fans of the role interpreter have shared their take on the funny video. See some of them below:

@uchennannanna:

"Papa turn son to yam. Hope the yam is sweet o?"

@talkless.junior:

"Because he is your father you no dey fear again? In your next life, you will be more careful with him."

misterkmk69:

"The man with unlimited parables."

@comedian_sacrosanct:

"This one nah end of challenge my legend."

@iamcherikoko

"I trust him."

@brain_bust247:

"Father, na your boy you dey chop so o! So, na so my guy take go."

