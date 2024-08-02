Media personality, Verydarkman (VDM), has joined other Nigerians to protest against the harsh economic situation in the country

He joined on the second day, August 2, and it was a tough moment for him and other protesters as they were resisted by the police

According to him, the protest was ordered by a powerful politician in the country and he noted that it was their right to protest

Media personality, Martins Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM), has expressed sadness at how he and others were treated as they joined the nationwide protest against hardship in the country.

Verydarkman laments after the police teargas him and other protesters. Image credit: @heisgentlekiss/X, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The protest began on August 1 and is expected to end on the 10th. VDM joined on the second day and he complained about being teargassed by the police.

In a trending video, he stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, ordered the security operatives to chase them away.

The media personality was still making the video when he and others were attacked and he had to run for safety. The teargas affected his eyes and he struggled to see.

According to him, it was his right to protest and he could do it wherever he chose. Several netizens advised him to leave the protest scene before he got harmed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Several netizens have reacted to VDM's video. See some of the comments below:

@ritaedochie:

"My son please all of you should be careful. Meanwhile well done."

big__rexx:

"VDM is the main target. They surely know that for you to step out … there’s more ginger to the protest."

@ofeakwuu:

"Imagine if this was a bullet."

@tannybillionz:

"Omo nawa. This government is really against us. Be careful Ratel."

@sammy_classy:

"Go back home o. You have nothing to prove anymore."

@princeade31_vlo:

"Ômo see what Nigerian don turn to."

Source: Legit.ng