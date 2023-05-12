Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has every right to be grateful since a higher force has once again spared his life

In a social media post, Charles Inojie offered his shocking story, detailing the terrifying experience of nearly escaping death

The legendary actor narrated that his favourite sitting location was ruined when a tank crashed on that spot

Nollywood veteran Charles Inojie is overly filled with immeasurable gratitude as he narrowly escaped death in his residential home.

Charles Inojie took to Instagram to share his testimony, recounting how he nearly missed death.

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie escapes death in residential home Credit: @charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that God came through for him, much to the chagrin of the devil.

According to the seasoned actor, his tank had fallen on his favourite sitting position, his customary spot, a few seconds after he stood up from it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the video of the damages done, he wrote :

"Again, God came through for me to the devil’s utter disgrace".

Watch his video below

Fans and celebrities join Charles to Thank his God

swee3y:

"Only a fool will look into the heavens and say there is no God."

db_jewelry_hubandbags:

"Thank God he is okay ,thank God for life it’s either the weight is too much for the iron or it’s expired."

lil.tob51:

"God is good, thank God for saving his life, May we not witness our death amen. "

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Oh boy! Thank God for your life! Weight of the tanks must have been too much for the iron rods, see as e bend! ‍♀️"

drip_da_drippa:

"Everything na devil but you won’t do maintenance for your device later when it’s break down you go say na devil do am."

yangimedia:

"The structural integrity of most overhead tanks ehn, we're not even ready for this conversation yet."

babanlagram:

"Not everything is Devil's utter disgrace, that might happen due to a technical error, and maybe not devil's disgrace - THANK GOD for life in peace."

Actor Charles Inojie meets Portable

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community following a video he shared on Instagram.

The respected actor ran into controversial singer, Portable, at the airport, and he didn’t let the moment go by just like that.

Inojie had his arm around Portable as a third party filmed a video of the entertainers.

Source: Legit.ng