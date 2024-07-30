Tragedy has struck Wigwe University, located at Isiokpo in Ikwere LGA of Rivers state after the death of its founder, Herbert Wigwe

The Registrar of the university, Ms Ulonna Inyama, reportedly passed on during a fibroid surgery in a hospital in Abuja

According to sources, Inyama died under mysterious circumstances due to a wrong blood transfusion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Registrar of Wigwe University, Ms. Ulonna Inyama, died under mysterious circumstances during a fibroid surgery in a hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It was gathered that Inyama died due to complications from fibroid surgery and a wrong blood transfusion.

Source said she died of loss of blood due to fibroid complications Photo credit: Wigwe University website/@NewswireLE

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, sources said she died in the hospital she was transferred to after suffering a fatal reaction from receiving the wrong blood type.

The source said:

“She died of loss of blood due to fibroid complications under mysterious circumstances. We were told that a wrong blood transfusion led to her death.

“When her condition worsened due to complications, she was referred to another hospital, where she passed on.”

This is coming a few months after a chopper carrying Herbert Wigwe and 5 others crashed in eastern San Bernardino County in the United States.

Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank and Wigwe University was in the company of his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former president of NGX.

Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe was a big inspiration to Nigerians, even in death. On his social media accounts, he regularly updated his followers on his activities and sought to inspire and stimulate positive conversation.

21 days before his unfortunate demise in a helicopter crash, Wigwe published his last inspirational message to his thousands of followers.

Wigwe University tops list of most universities in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wigwe University tops the list of the 15 most expensive private universities in Nigeria.

The university located at Isiokpo in Ikwere LGA of Rivers state charges a tuition fee of N12 million per session. The school fee excludes accommodation fees.

Nigeria has continued to experience a proliferation of private universities across the country. These private tertiary institutions offer quality education but they don’t come cheap.

Source: Legit.ng