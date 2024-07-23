Veteran Nigerian actor Patrick Doyle has weighed in on the trending conversation surrounding skit maker Brainjotter and veteran singer Mike Ejeagba

The former president of PMAN noted in a post that Brainjotter has in no way breached the laws surrounding royalties and the use of a person's creative work

He also stated that Brainjotter has committed no copyright infringements against Mike Ejeagba while noting that the money he gave the veteran is a gift and nothing more

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster and Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has joined the conversation surrounding content creator Brainjotter and veteran Highlife singer Mike Ejeagba.

After starting the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance trend on social media, Brainjotter has come under massive criticism. Many have asked the skit maker to pay the veteran singer at least N100m for using his work/song for content.

Veteran actor Patrick Doyle shares his two cents about the infringement issue surrounding Brainjotter and Mike Ejeagba. Photo credit: @patrickdoylemedia/@brainjotter

While the conversation about copyright infringement was still gaining momentum, Brainjotter approached the Highlife singer and gave him N2m.

This gift was further criticised, as many noted that the money was too small, given the income the content creator made from using the song.

In response to the criticisms, veteran actor and broadcaster Patrick Doyle took to his social media page to share his thoughts about the issue.

"Brainjotter owes Mike Ejeagba nothing" - Patrick Doyle

In a post, the former Voice of Nigerian (VON) and NTA broadcaster shared his thoughts on the saga.

He noted that Brainjotter's usage of the sound didn't last long enough for the required duration that would make Sir Mike Ejeagba eligible for royalties.

Doyle also stated that the content Brainjotter used the song for was a creation of the skit maker, not Ejeagba, which means he has full right to whatever revenue comes from it.

The former PMAN boss also shared that the good news for Mike Ejeagba in this saga is that the content revived interest in the song, which brought the veteran streaming revenues.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions trail Doyle's comment about Brainjotter & Ejeagba

See some of the reactions that Patrick Doyle's comment stirred online:

@louizaismyname6:

"Reading is one thing, understanding is another."

@sheilaapatience:

"If he didn't use the sound he will still be good."

@sheilaapatience:

"Na wa oo. What's wrong with this hungry veterans like God."

@crazeclown:

"Só wholesome ❤️👏🏾👏🏾 na we go dey ignore the ‘Brain’ wey dey your name."

@og.tega:

"Ok this helped clarify things better."

@kie_kie__:

"God is soooo wonderful and it’s so beautiful how you allow Him use you."

@toneroangel:

"Finally! Someone has helped shut down the claims to give the old man N100m. Madness."

