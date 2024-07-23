Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter shared a video of how he visited folklore music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Recall that the comedian spurred a sensation on social media with his dance challenge using Gentleman Mike's decades-old song "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo"

The viral footage of Brain Jotter at Gentleman Mike's hometown spurred emotions following the manner the veteran welcomed the actor and team

Nigerian skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, paid homage to folklore music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

The comedian, who has been in the news for reviving interest in Ejeagha's timeless highlife song, "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," visited the elderly musician in his hometown in Enugu state.

Mike Ejeagha cried on seeing Brain Jotter in his house.

Source: Instagram

Ejeagha, overwhelmed by the renewed attention to his work, burst into uncontrollable tears upon seeing Brain Jotter and his team in his sitting room.

The content creator presented the veteran with a N2 million cash transfer and revealed that he hadn't made any money from the dance content featuring the traditional song. He explained that he decided to visit the Indigenous singer to show appreciation and recognition of his craft.

One of Mike Ejeagha's kinsmen addressed Brain Jotter and his team, highlighting the impact the comedian's challenge had brought to "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo" over 40 years after its release.

As Brain Jotter and his team prepared to leave, Ejeagha started another round of tears, bidding them farewell after the actor had shared a few personal snapshots with him.

Watch the video below:

Brain Jotter spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akattex:

"The last scene made us forget the fun dance in the beginning."

soundofcraze:

"Akuko mike ejeagha."

iamnasboi:

"My friend right there! Proud of you Ebuka! God bless you."

chasebankcc_:

"This is fuckkin emotional, God replenish you abundantly @brainjotter."

crazeclown:

"Só wholesome na we go dey ignore the ‘Brain’ wey dey your name."

fancy_gadam2:

"Human greatness does not lie in the wealth or power , but in character and goodness . You moved me to tears my brother . God bless you."

official_leczy:

"The words behind those cries.. God is good."

bhayo._b:

"He’s crying for the long awaiting return /appreciation of the song."

segunversace:

"Very touching . Brain jotter,you have done so well. You are in God's special book."

