Davido has shared his plan to set up a new business in some states in Nigeria and later extend it

While speaking at CIG Motor's event where he signed a deal with the automobile company, he spoke about it with the guest

According to him, he is plaining to start a car hiring business in Nigeria, and he also has his eyes in other countries too

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared his business plan while attending an event.

The music act, who got married weeks ago said he was looking at setting up a car hiring service both in Nigeria and internationally.

However, he didn't reveal when the business will start and the country to start from.

Davido says he is excited about plan

In the viral recording, the music act, who welcomed a set of twins last year, said he was excited about the future while sharing his plan with the attendees of the event.

The 'Timeless' crooner also appreciated CIG Motors for their partnership.

Some of his fans, who reacted in the comment section, urged him to start from Osun state.

Davido brags about his money

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer had shoved his privileged life in the faces of his fans.

The music act recently hailed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, after he landed in Atlanta in a private jet.

He later took to his social media page via X to announce to his fans that nobody could finish his money.

