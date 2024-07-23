Global site navigation

Davido Plans to Start Car Hiring Service, Fans Taunts Wizkid: "Make He Dey Carry Substance About"
Music

Davido Plans to Start Car Hiring Service, Fans Taunts Wizkid: "Make He Dey Carry Substance About"

by  Shade Metibogun 2 min read
  • Davido has shared his plan to set up a new business in some states in Nigeria and later extend it
  • While speaking at CIG Motor's event where he signed a deal with the automobile company, he spoke about it with the guest
  • According to him, he is plaining to start a car hiring business in Nigeria, and he also has his eyes in other countries too

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared his business plan while attending an event.

The music act, who got married weeks ago said he was looking at setting up a car hiring service both in Nigeria and internationally.

Davido shares future business plan with guests.
Davido shares future business plan with guests. Photo credit @davido
Source: Instagram

However, he didn't reveal when the business will start and the country to start from.

Davido says he is excited about plan

In the viral recording, the music act, who welcomed a set of twins last year, said he was excited about the future while sharing his plan with the attendees of the event.

The 'Timeless' crooner also appreciated CIG Motors for their partnership.

Some of his fans, who reacted in the comment section, urged him to start from Osun state.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to Davido's business plan

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido sharing his future plans. Here are some of the comments below:

@0lqnrewaju:

"Start in Osun, happy to hear that!."

@lamichocho:

"Father figure."

@adeyebaomoba:

"I noticed he doesn’t use earrings while putting on cooperate."

@dickberry:

"Make Wizzy dey carry Igbo up and down. Finished man."

@charlotteofluv:

"That shoe will definitely buy wizkid 10 cars. OBO with doings be like 5&6."

@obianujuozojifor:

"OBO blessed king."

@_slim_zaddy:

"Footstep of Godfather Dangote."

@shennel_blaize:

"001."

@prince_julius_jr:

"Man is getting more responsible day by day.. No be to dey smoke igbo without shirt o."

@ovie_osa:

"If u hate this guy you just be hater."

@zeeebliss:

"Omo I been think say that white woman dey cry oo."

Davido brags about his money

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer had shoved his privileged life in the faces of his fans.

The music act recently hailed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, after he landed in Atlanta in a private jet.

He later took to his social media page via X to announce to his fans that nobody could finish his money.

