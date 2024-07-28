Jide Kosoko has shared his view about the state of the nation and the President of Nigeria while on a podcast

The veteran actor was a guest on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask when he was asked about his view on the president's performance

His answer stirred reactions from fans as they aired their views in the comment section about his utterance

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, has met the wrath of his fans over an interview he granted on a podcast.

The movie act, who turned 70 this year was a guest on skit maker Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask where he was asked about the state of the nation.

According to the actor, who is a die hard fan of President Tinubu, he loves the man he voted for, and he knows that he was doing well.

When asked why he voted for the president, Kosoko said that he has known him for a very long time and seen his contribution to democracy.

Prince Kosoko also stated that he didn't bully anyone to vote for his own choice during the election.

Recall that the veteran was among the actors, who threw their weight behind President Tinubu and campaigned for him. They also composed a song for him.

How fans reacted to Kosoko's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Jide Kosoko said. Here are some of the comments below:

@uchemaduagwu:

"You need church prayer sir."

@oluchukwu__:

"You are actually speaking nonsense oooo."

@janetthomas658:

"With all due respect sir. Enikure."

@mollyswits_:

"Stomach infrastructure...agbalagba ole.'

@mr.commonsense_:

"Thank you. At least, I won’t watch this one."

@kamso_emma:

"Agbaya."

@the_online_help_:

"But isn’t this Sarcasm? It sounds sarcastic to me tho."

@cicimercy01:

"Yesss,i didn't vote for him but I know God will continue to provide and protect me and my family, i will not lack."

@deebillz001:

"Why yabbing him, he just have his own opinion, stop expecting everyone to have same opinion as you. Everyone’s got right to choice so respect people’s choices and use the social media rightly Nigerians."

@jas5sh_:

"See him mouth like whistle."

