Drake shared a video of his Toronto mansion being flooded following a huge storm that hit the city on Tuesday, July 16

The rap star shared a video on Instagram Stories that appears to be from his point of view, showing the heavy rainwater swimming through his fancy dressing room

The water filled the floor, and a man struggled in vain to keep the dressing room doors closed against the deluge, igniting reactions online

US rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, aka Drake's mansion in Toronto, has been hit by a heavy storm, which has made his uber-expensive home look like a water park.

The flood came after the city was battered by a severe rainstorm, causing major floods and power disruptions.

Flood swept through Drake's Toronto mansion. Credit: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Champagne Papi uploaded a video of the messy scene inside his vast house. The footage showed brown liquid streaming through what appears to be a walk-in wardrobe room.

According to Environment Canada, the torrential rain has left over 100,000 Canadians without power, with Toronto's four inches of rain breaking the city's rainfall record from 1941.

Drake appeared to have a member of his house staff trying to hold a door closed to safeguard part of his wardrobe while he walked through the flooded mess with a mop stick, which was ineffective at this point.

Despite the problematic scenario, the rapper seemed to keep a positive attitude, joking about the brownish water when he said:

"This better be Espresso Martini."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Drake's mansion has seen a lot of action in recent months, including a drive-by shooting and several suspected trespassers following his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Watch the video he shared on his Insta story:

Drake's flooded mansion spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

t.u.m.i.n.i.n.u.u:

"Island Toronto we dey mainland Toronto."

real_mira_belle:

"Ahan drake dey live for lekki abi what happened."

airneyi_diamond:

"Hope his music certificates are not in the lower drawer!"

itz_cherise:

"If people in Lagos can experience this, then who is Drake not to?"

sash_gram:

"Na lekki be this ohhh which Toronto."

vdj_cruise:

"He’s not putting any blame on the Canadian government oo, he’s not coming online to blame the government.. wait let this happen in lekki, you’ll see some set of people who have refused to focus on their respective states and hold the governors of their state responsible for the poor state of their infrastructure blame the Lagos state government."

@owolabitaiwo:

"Na APC govt and Lagos govt cause am oo."

k.w.e.realty:

Another Wahala for poor man Pikin."

celiaokechukwu:

"Island people don see motivation now. Dem go dey use Drake do example anytime person drag them now."

Flood sweeps away Lagos pupil returning from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on Taiwo street in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state as flood swept away a primary six pupil identified as Joshua.

Joshua's mother said her son was supposed to write his common entrance examination into secondary school.

An eyewitness said the victim and his schoolmates fell into the drainage as the plank that was used to bridge the canal was completely covered by water.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng