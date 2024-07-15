Nigerian singer Rema became the centre of attention online recently after a man decided to go the extra mile for his fandom

A video showed a conspicuous tattoo done by the devoted man to show his appreciation for the artist

The shiny ink drawing was done on the calf of the gentleman, depicting the skeletal structure of a bat

In a show of commitment and admiration, a devoted fan of fast-rising Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, has permanently tattooed a symbol in honour of his recent album "HEIS."

The Mavin singer launched his second studio album, "HEIS," today, July 11th. The album has received widespread praise and accolades for the artist's exceptional talent.

One enthusiastic fan took his dedication to a new level by getting a tattoo of the album's symbol on his leg. The tattoo features the skeletal structure of a bat.

This came after Rema touched down in India to perform at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Amid the reactions that have trailed the N4.5 billion that was allegedly paid to Rema to perform at the wedding, a video of the Afrobeats star thrilling the guests at the lavish event with his hit song Calm Down emerged online.

A clip showed how the Indian wedding guests, including actor Salman Khan, had Rema in their midst as they grooved and sang along as he performed.

Rema's album sign spurs reactions online

@sam:

“Symbol way u nor know the real meaning well done."

@Big_Wilxz:

"Ink hard asffff."

@AmyGift433491:

"Just followed you for this."

@Don_styl0:

"@heisrema see what your star power Dey do !! Men’s Dey para."

@Seyishay:

“They don’t love some of you at home and it shows."

@Ordan_xx:

“This tattoo signifies something and funny enough that’s what doja cat Drew on her back,I feel rema got his hands on something”

Rihanna paid N15bn+ for Ambani's family wedding show

Barbadian US-based pop star Rihanna made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event. The billionaire family from India spared no expense to make sure the Barbadian artist would show up.

Netizens were enthralled after seeing the attention that Rihanna commanded in India.

Rihanna is known for rarely doing private shows, and the family paid her her worth. According to India Today, she earned N15bn+.

