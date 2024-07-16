Nigerian singer Damini Oguliu, aka Burna Boy, gave netizens something to talk about after a video of his reported driver trended online

In the trending clip, a young man was seen doing a selfie video in the midst of lined-up exquisite cars

Some eagle-eyed internet users drew the attention of others to the expensive fashion accessory the young man was wearing

A video of Nigerian singer Damini Oguliu, aka Burna Boy’s driver, made its way online as many were left agape over his style ensemble.

The young man, identified as Burna Boy’s chauffeur, was seen making a selfie video in front of a fleet of cars suspected to be the musician’s car garage.

Burna Boy's reported driver buzzed the internet. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Some eagle-eyed netizens pointed out he was wearing a High Fashion cap as they expressed interest in his earnings.

A brief survey by Legit.ng discovered that the High Fashion cap costs N150,000 (107 USD).

See the video below:

In a previous report, the musician's mother, Bose Ogulu, shared a sweet message she wrote to her son on his birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy celebrated his 33rd birthday in the company of his friends, and the rear videos from the event surfaced online.

In the note, the woman, who is also the Afrobeat singer's manager, called him a living legend.

Burna Boy’s driver spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ubahb79:

"If you get PhD and get opportunity to drive Ronaldo no be speed you go use."

aliberry375:

"Una no Guide reach am."

__godneverfail:

"Driver doings."

aliberry375:

_o_s_h_o_:

"Man is very lit."

Burna Boy's Glastonbury show breaks net

The Nigerian international superstar ignited the internet following his recent concert at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Glastonbury Music Festival is one of the highly recognised music events in the United Kingdom, drawing thousands of people from all over the world.

During his spellbinding stage moment, Burna Boy was about to perform his 2018 monster hit YE when he told the multitude of fun-seekers to take off their shirts and wave them in the air.

Source: Legit.ng