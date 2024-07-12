Singer Portable has stated that he had gotten the sum of N2m from a man called "oga" because he called out the Ogun state government

Zazu had an accident while driving on one of the bad roads in Ogun state and his jeep fell into a ditch

In the video, he noted that the man said the governor has promised to fix all the bad roads in the state

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has made a video to informed his fans about the compensation he got after calling out the Ogun state government.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had an accident while travelling in Ogun state as his jeep fell inside a ditch. He called out the Ogun state government and cried that they should fix the bad road.

In the recording made by the Zen nation boss, he noted that he got N2 million compensation from "oga". Though he didn't mention who the person was.

Portable gets compensation after calling out government. Photo credit @portablebeeby/@dapoabiodunmfr

Portable also said that the man explained that Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun state governor, has promised he would fix all the bad roads.

Recall that a man had mocked Portable over the state of the road leading to Odogwu bar owned by the singer. The man noted that those willing to visit the entertainment spot needed a special car to travel there because of the bad road.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the video made by Portable about the money he received

Netizens reacted to the video made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@alimiabiodun76:

"Do u see the reason Nigeria no fit better."

@light_chinaza:

"This one done go back to colos ."

@callmedrey___:

"Imagine smh."

@chuxugwu:

"Total Nonsense."

@fadottunes:

"This our country ehn Portable complained about road, government give am 2 million naira... Abeg for what ooo? What about the residents of the same Ogun state that has been complaining about this same road palava right from time, they got any compensation from that? Failed System."

@laycony:

"Money miss road."

@mko4king:

"See his eyes oju ti pon."

@khloe_leigh__:

"Cho Cho Cho Na why dem don leak him Xtape for hmm."

@bami5583:

"He's not referring to the government as 'oga'."

Portable beats up guy in trenches

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered round him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

