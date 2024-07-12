Controversial Street-pop singer Portable was recently spotted being involved in a street brawl with an Okada man

In the trending clip, Portable exchange blows with the Okada, who was alleged to have stolen his phone

Hours before Zazu was spotted exchanging blows on the street, the singer shared a clip of him cruising around Sango-Iyana Ilogbo with his new Mercedez Benz

A video of controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, getting into a public brawl with an Okada man who allegedly stole his phone has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Portable was seen exchanging blows with some people after he had alighted from his car.

Controversial Street-pop artist Portable was recently involved in a street brawl after an Okada man allegedly stole his phone. Credit: @portablebaeby/@notjustok

Earlier in the day, Friday, July 12, 2024, a video showed Portable being sandwiched by his fans while driving through Iyana-Ilogbo.

However, minutes after that clip went viral, another video showed Portable in a street brawl.

Portable fights for his life

Portable was spotted struggling to escape in the viral clip and even fell. Zazu somehow managed to get up and ran to his car.

The video of Portable getting into a public brawl comes just days after he and his Range Rover fell into a ditch, and he called out the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, over the terrible condition of all the roads in Ogun state.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable recently returned to the country after spending over a month in the United States on a music tour.

Watch the viral video of Portable fighting with the Okada man on the streets of Sango:

Commotion trails Portable's altercation with a bike man

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's altercation with an Okada man:

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

Source: Legit.ng