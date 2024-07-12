A new video of Portable Zazu inspecting the Agbara-Lusada road in Ogun state alongside his supporters has emerged online

The Zazu crooner also sent a message to Governor Dapo Abiodun after he was recently compensated with N2 million

Portable's presence at Agbara-Lusada road has spurred reactions from people as they applauded the singer

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable Zazu, has continued to call for the repair of the Sango Ota/Ifo road in Ogun state.

Barely hours after the Zeh Nation boss was compensated with N2 million for calling out the Ogun state government led by Prince Dapo Abiodun, another video of him inspecting ongoing works at the Agbara-Lusada road has emerged online.

Portable, who was spotted with some of his supporters, called on Abiodun to do the same at Sango Ota.

Netizens react to video of Portable at Agbara

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

thank_god_for1:

"Nice one police

babyrich12:

"Louder jare make them do sango abeg erosion everywhere road no good ijoko side worst , arepo , crown estate ogba ayo side talkless of sango itself ejo oo."

oyedeleowolabi:

"I believe Youths we lead the nation."

mrlilgaga:

"Advocate."

percyboss01:

"Is this the same road his car fell into gutter the other day?"

focusrichie28:

"There's power in tounge may God bless you more as you dey fight for people may God protect and guide your family from evil @portablebaeby."

Hifa_Ent:

"Drive too Agbara-Lusada ogun state and portable came too inspect the ongoing road construction.. very flexible and real nigg .."

