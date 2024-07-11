Big Brother Naija star Phyna has spoken out after her Mercedes Benz was vandalised while parked at an airport

Outraged, the reality star turned to X on July 11, 2024, and shared a video of the damage to the automobile

The fast-rising actress further shared how she intends to handle the situation as she spurred the concerns of Nigerians online

Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, best known as Phyna, is enraged over the vandalism of her Mercedes Benz, which she had parked at an airport.

The reality personality posted a video on social media revealing the damage, which included part of the car's silver panels that had been pried off.

BBNaija Phyna cried over vandalised benz at airport. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna voiced her fury and annoyance, explaining that she had parked her car at the airport to go to work, only to return and discover it had was vandalised.

She wrote: "I parked my car at the airport to go and work only to come back; they've removed this and the person tried removing the other side… na me and them for this airport today."

See her post below:

BBNaija Phyna's post spur reactions online

Phyna's admirers quickly shared their condolences in the comments section, with many warning her not to park her car at the airport in the future.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@GodFatherLino:

"Damnn!!! That’s crazy baby."

@sthenry2nice:

Was it parked at the care of the airport car park security?

@ObadiaruR:

"Dem no dey park anyhow for airport ooo. Does people are mean ooo. Just hold like 30 to 50k.oooo."

@starleeon_:

"Parking inside the airport is also risky endeavor, na wa o!"

@Blackgirlie1:

"Ahhhhh that's why I don't suggest taking or parking cars at the airport if one wants to travel. It's best someone use Uber and park the car at home jeje because I don't trust thes security guys at all. Heii please baby next time nor pack for airport o. Sorry for this love."

@AliMogashoa:

"My sister, is what we are going through every day here in South Africa because of Nigerians ( your brothers). Feel it."

@unusualtina:

"Phyna nor leave them oo."

@NdidiOlive1283:

"Drag them no gree for anybody."

@doccybaibee:

"When I saw you parking the car there on snap, I wanted to ask that hope it’s safe bai cos Nigerians ehhh! So sorry babes."

