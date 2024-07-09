A man has shared the deplorable state the road leading to Portable's Odogwu bar is in a viral video on social media

In the clip, many complained that the road has become a death trap as a man recounted how he lost his brother

The man said that Portable was planning to get a new car that looks like a truck so he can easily access his bar

A video of the deplorable road leading to controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile's Odogwu bar, has gone viral.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had flaunted the final look of his restaurant and bar in a video he posted online. He decorated the wall of the place with his pictures and popular slangs.

In the recording, many commuters painted a picture of gloom and agony travelling on the road. Some had to curse the governor of the state for abandoning them despite voting for him.

A man said that a truck was needed in order to get to Odogwu bar.

Man shares Portable's plan

According to the man, the music act, who is also into real estate, was planning to import a truck like car that would easily take him to his bar.

Another commuter narrated how he lost his younger brother in an accident as a result of the bad road.

How fans reacted to the post about the road leading to Portable's bar

Reactions have trailed the video of the road leading to Odogwu's bar. Here are some of the comments below:

@bornidentity05:

"Potable bar Portable bar. Na make potable come.do am na him duty!!? Why calling his name."

@kaiceecool:

"And they have a DAFT governor who claims they cannot fix roads in 8yrs."

@mrozed:

"Una go gree leave religion and tribe especially vote competency."

@mayorlopez_01:

"They can't all be wrong. Eleyi of ogun state...u can do better.Arodeyo, e Dẹkun party ki raise sir...collecting award for best governor...how did u qualify for that?"

@churkyk:

"No let potable hear say u call he bar out oo."

@onlygod_cansafe:

"Post the bad road in your area your local government chairman and governor of your state maybe that will help the problems in Nigeria please."

@walebabacfr:

"Governor is everywhere receiving awards for doing nothing."

@arowolo998:

"I spent 3 months in Sango Ota, I can bodily say it Ogun state is one of the most bad state in Nigeria."

@pa_adeola_mike:

"Right from Abule Egba down to Sango."

@king_femisnow:

"Shey Ogun state no get money ni,abi wetin be governor excuse."

