Days after returning to the country, controversial Nigerian Street-pop sensation Portable has taken to social media to lament the terrible state of the roads in Ogun state

Portable's social media outburst was fuelled by a recent car accident that saw one of his cars fall into a ditch

In the series of clips shared by the singer on his social media page, he slammed Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun for not fixing the bad roads littered all over his hometown

Famous, outspoken Nigerian Street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, was recently involved in a terrible car accident.

The singer, who only returned to the country from the United States some days before the car accident, went on his social media page to lament the terrible roads littered all over the Ogun state.

Singer Portable survives another car accident as he takes to social media to call out Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@dapoabiodunmfr

Source: Instagram

He noted that the bad roads in Ogun state are nothing but death traps. He criticised the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, noting that his time in power had seen his hometown regress terribly.

Portable calls on Yayi to run for Governor

After calling out Dapo Abiodun and blasting him for poorly managing the roads across Ogun state, Portable made a clarion call on Senator Olamilekan Yayi.

Portable noted that it was time for the Ogun State South senator to run for Governor. He said the areas that fall under the senator's constituencies are the only ones enjoying good governance across the state.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Portable threw a party for his fans and friends in the trenches of Sango after his return to Nigeria from the US.

Watch the videos of Portable slamming governor Dapo Abiodun:

Comments trail Portable's as he slammed Dapo Abiodun

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's videos:

@sfojoemmanuela:

"To the people of Ilogbo in Ota and its environs, I want to assure you that addressing the road infrastructure in your community is a top priority for the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration."

@l.j_deluxe_jewelries:

"We rest for like one week from portable. We don resume again,atleast this one is a good rant."

@domingo_loso:

"Na Portable kuku fit em state Government."

@oba_savage__99:

"Ogbaaaaaaa person. Cruise no dey finish."

@aysureguy0:

"This one no even be like person wey comot ojodu."

@ozivictor:

"As he enter naija, wahala start again."

@amara_shuga:

"The most anyhow person,I have ever seen."

@jossy_richy:

"Which kind Range Rover b this."

@wale.ng:

"Leave cruise in a corner, OGUN state has been suffering from lack of infrastructure since I was a kid. The road network in Ogun state is non-existence."

@adebiyiashabi:

"May Dapo Abiodun 's life be like lambe Akute ajuwon road."

Source: Legit.ng