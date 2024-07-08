Nigerian singer Portable buzzed the internet as he returned back home after a significant time in America

The singer, who had earlier shared his desire to make it back sooner, was celebrating with some of his street guys

The young men who surrounded Portable were excited to have him back, as netizens made different observations about the viral video

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has returned home after a series of notable incidents in America.

Legit.ng reported that Portable had a fallout with his senior colleague Davido in the US after the latter invited the former to a dinner date, which didn't go as planned.

Portable returns to Nigeria after fighting Davido in America. Credit: @portablebaeby, @davido

Source: Instagram

In another incident, a video showed Portable snatching a bundle of dollars from a fan spraying him with money during a show he headlined.

The Brotherhood crooner also joined the viral Get Ready With Me (GRWM) challenge while still in America. In the video, he was seen wearing only underpants and unconsciously displayed the contours of his groin.

Portable returns to Nigeria

After boasting about flying first class, Portable was joyfully welcomed back home by his friends and supporters.

The Zazu leader was seen amidst a group of street youths, who hailed him as "Americana" while they vibed to one of his hit singles, "Tony Montana," featuring Nigerian UK rapper Skepta.

Watch the video below:

Portable's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

officiall_vickyy:

"Wahala go soon start."

teefamous_26:

"Wo werey bi Masquerade."

grace_emmanuel_52:

"Very soon he will set ring light."

flexomolola1:

"Portable is saving a lot of money for not wearing original branded clothes, shoes & watches. And also he’s brand suit this kind of dressing. Everything match with his character I like the guy sha."

expensive_real_vibez:

"Another banger "Americana " loading.."

youngiman_scabosch:

"All I see is 2nd in command to community Vigilante group."

walefund13:

"Why portable con dress like masquerade."

mannieexco:

"Portable wan satisfy him hood people before he Japa."

chineduo.b:

"Be like, portable don day calm small small."

Portable buys 3 SUVs in America

Zazu enjoyed his visit to the United States. After running into trouble during his recent car purchases in Nigeria, the singer bought cars in the United States and got them shipped home.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable was arrested by a car dealer who accused him of owing her N13m.

He alleged that the debt was what was left of the instalments Portable was supposed to pay her after he acquired a Mercedes Benz SUV from her.

Source: Legit.ng