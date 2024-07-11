Rema has fans at his listening party concerned after he made an unexpected remark about the lights

The singer released his sophomore album on July 11, which excited his fans as they have anticipated him for so long

But while performing at his listening party, he paused to say that he does not like the lights as they are too bright for him

Marvin Records prince Divide Ikubor, widely known as Rema, spurred reactions online during his album listening party,

The singer had just released his follow-up album, HEIS and many of his fans were at his listening party, where tracks from the album were played.

Rema ignites reactions from fans after calling self a bat. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

However, while Rema performed, he stopped halfway to complain about the intensity of the lights. He noted that they were too bright for him.

The singer also continued in his speech and called himself a 'bat', which sparked the curiosity of social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lights soon went dim, and the performance resumed.

Watch the video below:

It is no news that Rema has been called out so many times for seemingly idolizing the animal. But each time, he tells naysayers that the animal is merely a representation of where he is from, Benin, and a constant reminder of him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Rema's massive birthday gift to his friend and colleague Crayon on his birthday.

The birthday boy was so excited that he held firmly onto his money as Rema kept retrieving more bundles and stacking them really high up Crayon's arms.

The video of the Mavin signees evoked many reactions from social media users, who questioned how much money the Benin-born singer really has.

Rema adds himself to top 4 musicians

Singer Rema has said he was among the top four artists in the country in his song Hehehe, which was released on July 8.

The Calm Down crooner stated that he was not yet using all his powers, but he was already a big name, even though some people may not like it.

He also spoke about making hit songs and money, dropping a song and ghosting off, which got mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng