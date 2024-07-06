Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy attracted the attention of many online after he reacted to Dammy Krane's allegations against Davido

Dammy Krane, in a series of recent tweets, claimed the Unavailable hitmaker was responsible for the death of one of his aides

Burna, known not to be on good terms with the newly married singer called Krane, to order over his contentious post, as netizens made some interesting observations about his remark

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has surprisingly stepped in to defend his arch-industry enemy, Davido, following allegations from their Dammy Krane.

Dammy Krane buzzed the internet in the late hours of June 5 after he accused Davido of killing one of their friends, Tagbo.

An autopsy report from 2017 revealed that Davido's former aide, Tagbo, died as a result of heavy alcohol intake.

During Davido's recent custody fight with one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momody, Dammy Krane claimed that the Timeless hitmaker was responsible for Tagbo's death.

Burna Boy came across the viral post on Twitter and warned the controversial act against making insensitive remarks about Davido.

"Bro. WTFF are you doing?? Take this down now !! Make me and u no get problem abeg . No be like this we dey handle differences. We both know how it feels to be locked up. Why TF would you wish that on anyone? I gat love for u but I do NOT stand for none of this police ass shitt. Take all this shiit down please," he wrote.

Dammy Krane responded, by noting that he was merely fighting for justice and aiming to prevent further tragedies in the industry.

"Blooda no be until something do my enemy I go call police cos na only God dey for me like this. Na so them whine Mohbad till them k!Ll am.

"You know the matter @burnaboy Evil prevail when good people refuse to talk. After God na government — industry landlord," he said.

See their conversion below:

Burna Boy's tweet spurs reactions online

Burna's response to Dammy Krane's allegations against Davido left netizens wondering if there was more to what the controversial singer was saying.

jatavia_miles:

"@pj.stars he is technically admitting to what Dammy said but telling Dammy to take it down so police don’t arrest David, that it very well , it’s a smart message."

walincoal:

"Burna literally commented on the tweet so that it can get more audience and also admitted that Davido did the crime but they should settle behind the door! Burna is too cunny mehn."

vivicaanuforo:

"When Chioma’s father was praying for Davido you thought he was saying mere words? I will not be surprised if it is found that Davido comes from the bloodline of the Davido in the Bible… never seen someone mess up so many times and still enjoy so much favour just like David in the Bible."

east_africans:

"Sometimes i wonder if davido wasnt a nigerian celeb how would y’all fave chase clout? From Damini to Ayo to everybody and their mama.. davido this davido that let him be."

q.minat:

"I remember between 2017-2021 that David friends were dying mysteriously, the fact he didn’t talk about what was causing their death was alarming, whether Rich or Poor as long as a life was lost it should be properly investigated."

thebusayomakinde:

"Odogwu... you're indirectly saying something."

bloomin_nissi:

"This one Dammy is calling out David with his full chest and this reply from Burna… hmmmmmmm. Something fishy is really going on! Make una sha Dey support all una fave with sense oooo. You may not like Dammy but what if he’s saying the truth??? Shey dem for never sue am or arrest am if hun Dey lie?"

