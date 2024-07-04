Davido has given his reply to the viral video of him allegedly assaulting a bouncer at his wedding

The singer had been called out by a man, who said it was not cool for him to publicly slap the bouncer at the event

In his response, he sent them all to the gallows and also gave his two cents on how best to live

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has generated massive reactions after he was called out for assault by a social media user.

Legit.ng had reported that a man known as Benny had called out the Timeless crooner after a video of the singer allegedly slapping a bouncer at his wedding went viral.

In his response, he took to X to tell his fans to shun what people would say. Davido went further to give his two cents to them and haters.

Davido replies haters over viral video. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the DMW boss, it was better to stay active than to allow what people would say keep them from working.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that the Timeless crooner staged a flamboyant wedding ceremony with his wife, Chioma. The viral assault video was taking from the ceremony.

Below is the post:

Fans of the music star react to the video

Netizens took to the comments section to react to Davido's response. Here are some below:

@PoojaMedia:

"Do you 100%."

@ahdebee:

"True. since I stop to dey listen to wetin you gotta say for your songs, my life come dey better."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"If you dey care about wetin people go talk, you no fit make am for this life."

@jah_boy01:

"U just dey bvlly all your workers."

@TheDamiForeign

"Na why I no dey send anybody for this app."

@Honeys_Money1:

"Who I gotta beat up?"

@ElonChapo:

"Na so u dey share slap like rice mumu man."

@_egungunn:

"Davido you should still be actively participating in honeymoon.We love you and will miss you, till then (Let the honeymoon begins)"

@MissRozapepper:

"I dey with you, My Goat."

Davido's bouncer speaks about being slapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's bodyguard, Segun Huge, had reacted to a viral clip of the singer allegedly slapping him.

The DMW boss' bodyguard debunked the claim of Davido assaulting him.

He pledged his loyalty to Davido and the 30BG fanbase, spurring reactions.

Source: Legit.ng