Davido's bodyguard, Segun Huge, has reacted to a viral clip of the singer allegedly slapping him

The DMW boss' bodyguard addressed what happened while debunking the claim of Davido assaulting him

Segun Huge also pledged his loyalty to Davido and the 30BG fanbase, spurring reactions

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido’s bodyguard, Segun Ogunjobi has come out to defend his boss, who was criticised over a video of their exchange at his traditional wedding.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was criticised after footage from his wedding captured the DMW label boss dramatically intervening as his bouncer, Segun, attempted to take something from the young boy.

Davido’s bouncer says singer has never laid a finger on a staff. Credit: @iamsegxy

Source: Instagram

Davido who appeared angry was seen chastising Segun over his action towards the child, in the process the singer hand moved in the air as many alleged that he slapped the bodyguard.

Davido's bodyguard clears the air

In a rebuttal, Segun clarified that Davido has never slapped him or laid a finger on his staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Segun, the video was taken out of context. He revealed that the DMW label boss cautioned him for trying to keep the boy from getting too close to the superstar.

Segun, who added that he understood Davido even when he doesn't, said he remains proud to be a part of the singer's inner circle.

Slide the post below to see a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react as Davido's bodyguard clears the air

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

meshypersonalshopperr:

"I didn’t see where Davido slapped him though."

kizimege:

"Thanks for speaking up......your boss is a great man."

mo__andra:

"Someone that clearly just did hand gesture like “leave the boy jor” Una don turn am to sl@p! woo Davido hat£rsss Una go dey alright las las! 30bg we d!e here."

the_intgsjzvs:

"Suffering and smiling."

Netizens expose lady picking dollars at Chivido

Legit.ng reported that netizens dug up the identity of the lady picking dollars at Chivido 2024.

Days after the wedding, Davido cried out that the amount of money he was given didn't match what he was sprayed with at the ceremony.

His comment spurred reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng