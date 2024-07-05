Davido's child custody with one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, brought his extended family to the news

Recall that Sophia Momodu, via a 102-paragraph counter-affidavit filed through her legal team, prayed to the court not to grant Davido custody

Folasade Adeleke, the singer's first cousin and daughter of a popular Nigerian politician, agitated the internet with a post she made recently amid the ongoing saga

The child custody battle between Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, involved the extended family members of the Afrobeats star reacting in one way or another.

In a previous report, Sophia Momodu made several heinous allegations against her child's father, Davido, in a 102-paragraph counter-affidavit.

This document, which contains disturbing allegations, exposes a troubled relationship and the dark side of celebrity parenthood and was filed in a Lagos High Court.

She accused Davido of being an "absentee father" who puts his career and crazy lifestyle ahead of his daughter's well-being. In another paragraph, according to Sahara Reporters, Sophia gave Ifeanyi's death as another reason.

Davido's cousin reacts

Amid the negative buzz circulating around Davido's back and forth with Sophia, the singer's first cousin (and daughter of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke), Folasade Adeleke made a post on Elon Musk that caught the attention of Nigerians.

The beauty enthusiast noted that God would judge a particular person, spurring another fresh round of debate online.

Folasade simply wrote:

"It's God that will judge you!"

See her post below:

Davido cousin ignites reactions online

@KinqKudos:

"Na woman you be, you will understand very soon."

abiolaflawless:

"Na una family business, but you guys can’t b$lly Sophia never!"

callme_clarasimdi:

"Dear cousin, Same God go judge you and your family members. This lady might be hurt base on your cousin was still reassuring her as at 2022 that he still loves her and he will stand by her bla bla bla. What did she get? Your cousin wanted to turn her to sex toy in the name of caring for his child and all that. Dear cousin, if you born your own give the man and him wife. Onye Ala."

iamyovwi:

"But he travels to see his other kids and their mums have full custody, why does he want Sophia’s case to be different ?"

jae_muna1:

But if we look at it from Sophia’s angle she’s right o the girl is still a minor she has to be under her own mother till she’s of age to decide whoever to stay with please nobody should attack me o I’m just saying

preciousdimeke:

"The girl don give adeleke family headaches."

@Judithoflagos:

"Exactly big sis, everyone don beg her she no wan hear."

Sophia Momodu's relationship with Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu shared a press statement detailing her relationship with the singer.

The press statement started off with Sophia giving a background to her relationship with Davido. She claimed that they were together from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2020 to 2022.

According to her, during the time they were an item, the singer provided financial support for her and Imade.

In July 2022, she ended her relationship with Davido, and since that time, he threatened to make her life miserable if she did not sleep with him.

