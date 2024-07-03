A video of a lady speaking about Wizkid's recent behaviour online has gone viral

The lady who described herself as a fan of the Nigerian music star referred to him as childish

According to her, Wizkid has insulted individuals who have done nothing to him

Music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid's recent behaviour on social media has caught the attention of one of his fans, who recently expressed her disappointment in him.

The female fan, identified as Kimmy K, described Wizkid as childish, Immature, and a clout chaser while speaking on a podcast.

However, the lady who acknowledged the Nigerian Star Boy's music prowess stated that he had been subtly insulting individuals, including those who had not done anything to him.

She recalled feeling uncomfortable with Wizkid's tweet, which appeared to be directed at Davido and his team, dragging unrelated persons like Chioma into the mix.

According to Kimmy K, Wizkid’s recent behaviour showed he is seeking attention and trying to boost his image through controversy.

Watch video as lady speaks about Wizkid's recent behaviour:

Legit.ng recalls Wizkid's trolling Davido with a leaked tape of him crying on his knees.

Netizens react to lady's comment about Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of Davido's fans applauded the lady for saying her truth. Read their comments below:

Richard Ovie:

"wiz na better fool normally."

Enuguboy:

"Who be this one way be like Oracle? where she from come."

swag_30bg:

"Wizkid life don spoil finish normally."

Graham_FX:

"Truth is bitter."

whyteboss01:

"She’s saying d truth and you people are asking who be dis normal owner no well."

bright Williams:

"davido no be hard guy..he too soft..if i be davido,..i swear to God , everywhere will be circulated with justice for wizkid."

OMA:

"That one nah your papa business."

