Netizens have come to Davido's aid and dig up the identity of the lady picking the dollars he and his wife were sprayed at their wedding

The singer and his wife got married in lavish ceremony on June 25, 2024 in Lagos state and many dignitaries were in attendance

Days after the wedding, Davido cried out that the amount of money he was given didn't tally with what he was sprayed at the ceremony

The identity of the lady picking up dollars at Davido and Chioma's wedding has been unveiled in a video sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had cried out that the money he was sprayed at his wedding and what he was given after the ceremony didn't tally.

In the video making the rounds, a lady was seen picking dollars that the couple were sprayed at the ceremony.

Video of lady picking Davido's dollars emerges.

Source: Instagram

Chioma hands over dollar to lady

In the viral recording, Chioma, Davido's wife was seen giving the lady, who was in gold aso ebi some dollars she was sprayed.

At some point, when the stage was becoming very rowdy, the Mc told guests to go to their seats as he shouted that they should clear the stage.

Recall that Davido and Chioma got married on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in a lavish ceremony attended by many dignitaries in Lagos state.

