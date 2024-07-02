The wedding of singer Davido had different reactions online and videos from the glamorous event have continued to surface online

In a video, the Feel crooner was spotted in his after-party outfit smoking in the presence of close family and friends

Some netizens were displeased with his action and stated that he had no respect for his in-laws and other guests at the event

A rare video of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke. aka Davido, smoking at his recent traditional wedding has surfaced online.

Davido looks stunning in his outfits. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that the Unavailable crooner held a lavish wedding with his wife, Chioma, in Lagos, which had notable personalities in attendance.

The video was shared by Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi on X and had several netizens lambasting the singer for his action.

They noted that it was a sign of disrespect to his guests. Moreover, he could have waited till after the event to continue his smoking habit.

Others simply said he was allowed because he was a rich kid and if he was a poor man, the law enforcement agencies would have labeled a crime against him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Davido's smoking video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the singer smoking. See some of the comments below:

@GoziconC:

"Hypocrisy of the highest form."

@AshafaSikky

"Chai...hmmm...this life no balance ..let a poor man smoke this like by now, police dey warrant search am."

@GoziconC:

"Exactly bro. Imagine struggling Nigerian smoking weed Infront of his guests which include law enforcement agents who attended the wedding."

@ndemobig:

"In everything make money."

@winninggrace22

"Don’t be surprise that NDLEA personnel present at that wedding, also there are so many dignities there those that make the rules but no one could say anything because the rules are not for the rich."

Photo of Davido smoking trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido made it to the frontline of blogs following his first daughter’s birthday celebration.

An old picture of the Afrobeats singer during his younger days overseas surfaced online, stirring controversy.

After coming across the picture on social media, Davido divulged more details about the viral post.

