A social media user has accused Davido of assaulting a bouncer at his wedding after the video surfaced online

In the clip, the bouncer was standing with a little boy and Davido was reprimanding him for trying to take money from the boy

The singer lifted his hand and waved it close to the bouncer, while some people believed it was a slap

A man known as Benny on social media has pointed an accusing finger at Davido for what he did to a bouncer at his wedding.

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer got married on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in Lagos state. The event was attended by dignitaries from both Nigeria and aboard.

The clip which was taken from his wedding to Chioma had Davido stopping a bouncer from collecting money from a little boy. Benny, who watched the video, accused Davido of slapping the man.

Davido cautions bouncer

In the recording, the music star, who welcomed a set of twins last year, was seen raising his hand to caution the bouncer from taking money from the little boy.

Benny corrected Davido and stated that slapping a grown up man in public was not cool.

Fans of the 'Dami Duro' crooner were quick to correct Benny, they stated that Davido didn't give the man a slap.

How fans reacted to the video of Davido at his wedding

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido allegedly slapping the man at his wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@belllazee:

"No one is talking about Ebuka using the microphone to make a call."

@_yohanann:

"I can’t be the only one who’s not seeing the slap…una don start ooo."

@oshey.baby_jago_:

"All this blogger no just get sense. He dey caution d bouncer not to take money from the kid."

@naijacorpers:

“Rest. It's like @davido is the air you people breath and the food you eat. Man kuku talk am in FEM "e be like na me dey give dem life"

@charis.gemsandpieces:

"If it is was indeed a slap, there would have been more distraction than we can see in the video."

@tundewearital:

"You all trying so hard to bring David down, trying to create unnecessary hatred for him

@mz_esheza:

"Your head is not correct instablog.'

@xristiana_e:

"Anything you like say Davido we are still going to love him like that . You all stop wasting your tears and energy with different negative strategies to make us hate David . It will never work .'

@thestudentconnectv:

"They can never make me haate Davido, no one can."

Netizens expose lady picking dollars at Chivido

Legit.ng had reported that netizens had come to Davido's aid and dung up the identity of the lady picking dollars at Chivido 2024.

The singer and his wife got married in lavish ceremony on June 25, 2024 in Lagos state and many dignitaries were in attendance

Days after the wedding, Davido cried out that the amount of money he was given didn't tally with what he was sprayed at the ceremony.

