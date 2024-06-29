The video of the hall used for Afrobeat star Davido and Chioma's lavish wedding has emerged on the Internet

As shared by the groom's friends and blogger Tunde Ednut, the beauty of the well-lit hall was dimmed by the mammoth crowd at the event

The wedding has been estimated to cost nothing short of the north of $100 million and has been described as one for kings alone

Nigerians are in awe as fresh clips of the hall used to celebrate the love of Chioma and her husband, David Adeleke, surface on the internet.

The music sensation has been trending non-stop on social media because of his wedding to Chioma, which was held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The event hall was used for Chivido's Cost of Fortune. Credit: mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Davido's wedding was strictly by invitation, so only the creme de la creme was allowed. Top dignitaries were also in attendance, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, and several state governors.

In a new post shared by a popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, the magnificent wedding hall used for Chivido could be seen in its full glory.

The lights, chandeliers, table settings, and everything else screamed luxury. The hall and decorations were estimated to be worth over N100 million.

Watch clip of the exquisite hall here:

How netizens reacted to Chivido hall cost

As videos of the all used for Chivio emerge, many social media users have compared it to that of Sharon Ooja's. Read some comments below:

@nonso_steph:

"This one looks classic with no too much colours, more of western decorations."

@superstarwendu:

"Hanty Sharon own is still my favourite."

@vaalified:

"Sharon’s one is still better."

@omosexy143:

"I prefer this thou! It's brighter in my own point of view."

@floxysclothingsandaccessories:

"We love Davido but Sharon decor did it for me sha."

@chachalinus022:

"No hate but auntie Sharon's own was just to unique and classy."

@mahneill_:

"Not from a place of hate but Sharon’s own was more beautiful."

@onyejeagada:

"VDM body odor no allow person see the decoration well."

Source: Legit.ng