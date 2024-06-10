Singer Portable has replied Kemi Olunloyo in a video after the singer was seen flaunting dollars on social media

Olunloyo had made a video asking him to be careful about flaunting money in America, she noted that some people were killed because of such action

Making a video about his response, Portable explained the kind of visa he was given and what he was doing in America

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has replied Kemi Olunloyo after she warned him about his kind of video he has been flaunting since he travelled to America.

The retired journalists had made a video to warn Portable that he might be killed with the way he flaunts dollars since he travelled to America. She also noted that he might be arrested and his b=visa revoked.

Portable replies Kemi Olunloyo over his video. Photo credit @portablebayeby/@kemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the controversial singer, he noted that visas were different as some people were in America for visits. He emphasised that God has endorsed his visit to the country and no one can ever be against him.

Portable explains different kinds of visa

In the video, Zazu was heard explaining the different kind of visas people can travel with. According to the music act, who is also into in real estate, some people are in America to work, while some went there to perform.

Another guy, who was at the back of the seat, was heard saying that if a singer comes to America for a visit and the person performs, such would be arrested.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@davixdeboss:

"What the lady said is not bad, small mistake you never get that visa again, Mr to before warn is to before harmed."

@iyawo_ejire:

"Omoba Niyi Reliable you are sighted."

@bollylove2005:

"The same portable will call you all out soon say una rip am."

@poshyinkus:

"Ok , a word is enough sha."

@paulnelly8:

"He doesn’t matter,if he is reported,he must pay tax from all the money he made here on US soil."

@aishh_ewatoms:

"They should just take the lesson from what she said. Education is not a scam."

@olarhh:

"Thank God e didn't reply with insults, nice one."

@akube_by_annie:

"But that’s what she said now."

@oluwatosinposh:

"Omo oba for life@Niyi for you."

Portable fights promoter

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims

Source: Legit.ng