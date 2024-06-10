Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has sparked reactions online as a recent clip of her calling singer Portable to order goes viral

In the viral clip, Kemi Olunloyo slammed Portable for a clip he shared online where he was seen flaunting stacks of dollars

Olunloyo noted that Portable shouldn't be posting such online, considering how volatile the American society is and because of his visa

A recent video of controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo scolding Nigerian Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable, over some of his antics since he arrived in America has gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video shared online by Portable in which he is seen flaunting stacks of dollars he earned and being sprayed during one of his performances in America.

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo calls out Portable for flaunting stacks of dollars on social media. Photo credit: @kemiolunloyo/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo has now reacted to the clip, noting that Portable's actions were dangerous to himself and everyone around him.

She scolded the singer for posting such a video on social media. The journalist also noted the video was an indictment that might make the American IRS come for him.

Portable's visa could be revoked

Kemi Olunloyo further shared that Portable's visa into America could be revoked if the IRS saw the videos of him flaunting stacks of dollars on social media.

She averred that those around the singer should educate him about the American tax culture and propensity for violence.

Watch Kemi Olunloyo's video:

Reactions trail Kemi Olunloyo's comments about Portable

Here are some of the comments that trailed Kemi Olunloyo's post:

@big_razzy22:

"Next song by portable.. Titled /dem say make I no count my doll@rs."

@liquiddrops_ng:

"For the first time ,kem kem aji maltina is saying the truth."

@davishotiish:

"How much dey the table wey irs go come for am, money wey no reach 20m naija currency."

@ijobayanyan:

"She’s saying fact."

@mizz_vgold:

"I thought of dis immediately I saw his video hummm wo make I no talk."

@beyleewackogh:

"Omo Another Album Loading or Maybe Na Track Gaaan Nii."

@44_khaiz:

"He is not a citizen."

@dsh_official_1:

"Be like Kemi use her medication well today."

@geomara_ij:

"I thought kemi said she has left social media?"

@leo_meechy_:

"Portable no post ur location drivebys dey there no be naija u dey oh."

@girlie__vi:

"First kemi mrs kemi is saying something factual,i guess the doctor is doing well."

Portable spends time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng