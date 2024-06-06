Speed Darlington has made a video where he warned Portable not to dare him while he was in America

Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has taunted his colleague, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus after he landed in American.

In a video made by the music act, who was in search of a village wife recently, he warned Zazu not to dare him while he was in his city.

He boasted that he was the hottest African in America at that time, as he added that Zazu should not compete with him.

Speed Darlington shares plans to Portable

In the viral video, Speed Darlington noted that he has a handful of boys, who he can send to Portable to deal with him.

He requested for his location so he can make arrangement for the boys.

Akpai as he was fondly called has not stopped taking a swipe at Portable since his arrest and detention over car debt.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Speed Darlington. Here are some of the comments below:

@bado3yanmaga:

"Mentor forgive him. Na only two of una dey give us joy for the naija."

@wallacebukky:

"2pac kinda shift too."

@oku0177:

"Presido.'

@franklin_uba':

"How girls go come marry you with this your act you dey do for road. OBO ads( Israel ) No even do pass you."

@ifeanyi.emmanuelugwu':

"My mind dey tell me say Akpi and portable go link up for New York."

@godspowercosmetic:

"Boss we love you, stop mentioning their names, you are too big , it’s look like you are talking about them and they are not talking about you. Akpi biggest rapper."

@freeman_2709:

"You wan use Portable blow. You must pay apprarance fee."

@officialpassmark:

"Revenge is coming to you when you sef come back Naija wey na him get the town."

@bobby_wire001:

"Shey the summersault necessary?"

@lamba._999:

"Presido leave portable."

Speed Darlington's aunt drags him

In another report via Legit.ng, Speed Darlington called out his mum's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, for allegedly trying to take over his land.

Akpi revealed that his kinsmen gifted him the land in I994. However, after he travelled to America, Helen Chinasa confiscated his property.

He revealed that his aunt had built a Sabbath church on the land and was steadily collecting offerings from her members.

