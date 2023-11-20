Bloody Civilian has reacted to the geometric rise in the numbers of her followers after Wizkid posted her on his Instastory

The upcoming singer, who previously had 91k followers, has gained thousands of followers in the last few hours

Bloody Civilian was among the Nigerian artistes Wizkid named as his favourite, which stirred reactions

Fast-rising singer Emoseh Khamofu, better known as Bloody Civilian, in a recent tweet via her X account, revealed the changes she has witnessed in terms of her social media followers count after music star Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' made a post about her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Blood Civilian made it to the list of Wizkid's favourite Nigerian artistes alongside Rema, Asake and Odumudu Blvck.

Bloody Civilian revealed she gained thousands of followers after Wizkid posted her. Credit: @wizkidayo @bloody_civ

Blood Civilian reacts as her followers increase on social media

The singer took to her X timeline to share a meme of actor Pawpaw while revealing her followers count increased from 91k followers to 100k followers in 30 minutes

She tweeted:

"Wizkid posted me on his story and I’m at 100k followers in 30 minutes."

See her tweet below:

A quick check on Bloody Civilian by Legit.ng showed her she now has 110k+ followers as of the time this report was published.

Social media users react as Bloody Civilian gain thousands of followers

Many netizens in reactions applauded Wizkid, while others named him the biggest influencer. See their comments below:

nickiegoldee:

What wizkid cannot do doesn't exist...thanks a million my popsy."

adonz9:

"What if you got posted from Ronaldo."

mr_keanvic:

"That wizkid co sign better pass some records deal fr."

abso_bieber:

"Na still wizzy post you if Davido con post you go run mad be dat."

__te_mi:

"If not for popsy we no sabi her."

starny____:

"You Dey doubt Wizz???"

sadboihenrician:

"You think say big wiz Na play."

florishbaba:

"Person weh no Dey quick hype person, if him hype person that person evidence must Dey na why I Dey pray make wizkid hype me because if baba hype you, you’re blown."

