Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing CEO made headlines over her plans to beat up popular social media user Verydarkman

The self-proclaimed love expert made this known during a recent media chat as she revealed the reasons behind her statement

Blessing, however, disclosed details about her growing up and life lessons learnt from her parents

Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed her plans to beat up popular social media user Martin Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman.

During a recent interview with Punch Saturday Beats, the outspoken love doctor pointed out that she is frequently portrayed negatively on social media.

Blessing argued that she is a very principled individual with core social values instilled in her by her parents.

“People often misunderstand me because of my activities on social media. But in reality, I am very disciplined. My father instilled in me the value of selective actions, which has helped me to abstain from habits such as smoking and drinking.”

Speaking about her intermittent fights with the activist Verydarkman, Okoro stated that she has nothing against him. However, she disagrees with some of his viewpoints.

She added: “VDM had been insulting me for months. He did a lot until I told him enough is enough. I am not going after him; but, if he does something to me, I will retaliate. It’s just that I will not reply when expected. If VDM dares me, I will beat him.”

Blessing Fuhrer touched on her personal life and claimed that she is sapiosexual and very “cautious” of the people she dates because of her status.

