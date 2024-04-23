Hours after a Nigerian music producer, Napji, went online to call out Afrobeats superstar Davido, the singer reacts to the allegation brought against him

Napji had accused Davido of owing him royalties & the publishing rights of three songs which he produced on the ABT album

However, Davido, in his response to Napji's claims, refused to address the allegations and went ahead to lay heavy curses on the music producer

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke is in the news again as he gets into an online war with one of his music producers, Napji.

Napji earlier today, Tuesday, 23, 2024, went on social media to call out Davido. He accused the singer of owing him royalties and publishing rights payments for producing three songs on OBO's 2020 album, "A Better Time."

Nigerian superstar Davido has reacted hours after music producer Napji called him out on social media. Photo credit: @davidio/@napji_official

Source: Instagram

The music producer claimed in his tweet that he was the producer of Davido's hit songs, Fem, Jowo and Sunlight, but was only paid 500k for his inputs on those global hit songs.

Davido reacts to Napji's claims

Nearly four hours after Napji went online to call out Davido, the Afrobeats artist fires back as he heavily curses the music producer.

Unlike other callouts from earlier in the year, Davido reacted to this one by raining heavy curses on the music producer.

See the exchange between Davido and Napji below:

Reactions trail Davido's comment

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's comments:

@adxjnr:

"Don’t mind him 001, how person go still Dey expect Royalty from ABT, no pay any shishi abeg."

@Bigdraxxx7:

"Him papa don kpaaaaaiiiiiii."

@TheFelix__:

"Dis one go use hin own hand look for wahala."

@thefilmbox1:

"This is callous from a so-called celebrity. That you're a celebrity (and my fave unfortunately) doesn't give you the right to abandon morality. The man says you owe him, the best you could've done is handle the situation with a little level of decorum."

@aystickz:

"Davido look between Z and P on your keyboard."

@kayzywizzzy:

"This is a very unprofessional thing to say OBO you should apologize to your fans so you don’t get cancelled, no offense."

@Akinjoshua2017:

"Unprofessional of you. No wonder you are losing your fans. I was once your supporter but since I realized this your attitude and started supporting Erigga I saw the light and was saved. Change."

@bnxn2urears:

"500k for “Sunlight” no come too much?? I’m with u on this one jare, drag am."

@OIvwa:

"Davido said check between D and G on your keyboard."

