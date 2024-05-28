Hayan, one of the loyal friends of late Mohbad has remembered his son, Liam on Children day, May 27, 2024

The singer face timed the little boy over the phone as he declared how much he missed him while playing with him

Netizens had different comments to says about the bond that Hayan has built with his friend's son

Adewale Adekorede, better known as Hayan, has marked Children's Day with his late friend's son, Liam.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the singer face timed Liam to wish him a happy Children's Day. He told him how much he missed him as he played with the little boy for a couple of minutes.

Liam tried to whisper something to him as his lips moved in excitedment while Hayan was on the phone. In the caption of the post, Hayan called him his jewel of inestimable value.

Liam looks composed in video

In the viral recording, the little boy, who marked his first year birthday in April was looking mature for his age. He was so composed as he watched in excitement.

Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between Liam and his late father. Many gushed over the fact that he was fast-growing and looking more like his late father. Some prayed that he will not resemble his grandfather.

Recall that singer Hayan had been there for Liam and his mother since his friend died. He marked the little boy's 11th month birthday for him.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Hayan with Liam. Here are some comments below:

@soft__valeriee__:

"See steeze. See composure. He carried all his father’s charisma.'

@ewatomi.xx:

"Is Liam composure for me.'

@officaljoydani:

"Liam is looking more and more like mohbad everyday."

@abisjwon3:

"God Please ooo, my boy should not resemble Jossy ooo cus his look here somehow looks like him. Love you so much my darling cute Liam."

@trollqueenlover:

"See as my baby serious. Much Love My Lil IdaN, God bless you Hayan.'

@oyindamolami_xo:

" I love the way you love him Hayan !! God bless you.'e

@wavygotpaid_:

"Real brother don’t leave each other ! Hayan na real blood.'

@olamide_okeowo6:

"See as baba compose, happy children's day Liam.'

@big_oaa:

"Liam with the attitude, eyinimofe omo aridunu, my baby is so cute."

@itzdamgold:

"Omo Jo daddy."

Iyabo Ojo speaks about DNA for Liam

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood's Iyabo Ojo called out Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, for distracting people over his son's case.

In a post online, the actress revealed that contrary to opinion, the request for DNA by Mohbad's dad for his grandson, Liam, was not part of the demand for justice for the singer's death and was just a distraction.

Iyabo added that the issue was a family matter, and if the decision is to have the test carried out, they should sort it out within the Aloba clan

