Harrysong had a great day celebrating children's day on May 27 with his two daughters from his former wife

The singer had earlier claimed that his estranged wife was pregnant with another's man's child while under his roof

He shared a video and pictures of his kids and said that they deserve love amid his messy saga with their mother

Nigeria singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, professionally known as Harrysong marked children's day in as special way with his two kid on May 27, 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that Harrysong had alleged that his estranged wife was pregnant for another man while she was under his roof.

He shared a video and some pictures of how he celebrated his two princesses. In the caption of his post, he said that his children deserve love.

Gushing more about his kids, the singer noted that anytime, Daviva sees a cake, she believes it was her birthday.

Harrysong marks children's day with his kids. Photo credit @iamharrysong/@alexer_peres

Source: Instagram

Harrysong warns trolls

Also in the caption of his post, he noted that his post was being monitored as he alerted trolls to stay off his case.

He wished his two children a happy children's day.

Recall that before the messy fight with his wife started, he had told her to abort her third pregnancy. According to him, he knew she would give birth to another girl.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ijeomadaisy:

"See her cute little mouth trying to blow out the candle."

@slimfrankgram:

"Pissy pissy for body Awayu."

@officialjbaby_:

"If its same mother you are trolling online.. Then you need to do better."

@aladja_girl:

"Make God punish you and your dead career.He goat.you lied that the child is not yours then why are you posting her on your page.thats why i love karma.mj thunder fire you."

@truelightpapi:

"Happy Children’s Day to all the kids in the world who still bed wet."

@symply_chomzy:

"I taught u said that they are not your blood."

@litanysizar:

daddy we love you.'

@mhiz_gato:

"Make una Dey try marry fine woman I don tire to Dey tell people say una children fine."

@emoney_ejamson:

"I hear say the children na Kcee own."

@itz_miziz_chy:

"Make government band Men way dey wewe for house, make government band Dem eeeh."

